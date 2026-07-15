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Yesway, Inc. (NASDAQ:YSWY) Short Interest Up 121.2% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Yesway logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Yesway surged 121.2% in June, reaching 2,987,689 shares, or about 4.7% of the float. The stock’s days-to-cover ratio is now 3.2 days.
  • YSWY shares were slightly lower on Wednesday, falling 0.8% to $19.98, with trading volume well below average. The stock has traded between $19.20 and $29.08 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.12. Recent coverage included multiple firms initiating ratings, while JPMorgan trimmed its target to $25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Yesway.

Yesway, Inc. (NASDAQ:YSWY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,987,689 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the June 15th total of 1,350,859 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

Yesway Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ YSWY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 13,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39. Yesway has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on YSWY. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Yesway in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yesway in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Yesway in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yesway in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yesway from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yesway presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YSWY

About Yesway

(Get Free Report)

Yesway, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker YSWY, is a U.S.-based convenience store and fuel retail company that operates retail locations under the Yesway brand. The company's core business is the operation of neighborhood convenience stores that provide quick-purchase retail items, on-site prepared foods, beverages and other convenience merchandise. Many locations also feature fuel dispensing, making Yesway a combined convenience and gasoline retailer for everyday consumers and motorists.

Yesway's stores focus on high-turnover product categories typical of the convenience-retail sector, including snacks, cold beverages, coffee, single-serve and prepared food offerings, and commonly purchased household items.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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