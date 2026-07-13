York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 59.87% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YSS. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on York Space Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on York Space Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.90.

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York Space Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YSS opened at $20.02 on Monday. York Space Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -71.49.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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