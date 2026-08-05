York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 336123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Specifically, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 13,754 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $206,722.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,593,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,428,696.79. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 35,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $538,590.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,607,147 shares in the company, valued at $266,572,205.58. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of York Space Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,137,693.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,642,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,816,504.78. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut York Space Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on York Space Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, York Space Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YSS

York Space Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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