Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.0467.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $280,656,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Yum China by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,450 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Yum China by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,759,348 shares of the company's stock worth $85,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,654,717 shares of the company's stock worth $199,780,000 after acquiring an additional 932,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Yum China has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Yum China's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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