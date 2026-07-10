Yun-Lung Chen Sells 5,958 Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $468,656.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 60,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,763,413.62. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yun-Lung Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Yun-Lung Chen sold 9,856 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $660,943.36.

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Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 852,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,996. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $100.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Consumer Edge reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,223,000 after acquiring an additional 311,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,562,000 after acquiring an additional 151,694 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,081 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,429,000 after purchasing an additional 373,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ambarella by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,586,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 524,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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