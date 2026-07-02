Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ROK

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $462.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $483.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $305.44 and a fifty-two week high of $497.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.85.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,525.72. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,471 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,073,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 82,727 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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