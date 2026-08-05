Zacks Research Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Hold

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.31.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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