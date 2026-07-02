Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for Eaton Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2028 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $412.29 on Thursday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $311.92 and a twelve month high of $436.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. This represents a 26.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Eaton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2028 EPS estimate for Eaton to $4.41 from $4.40, adding to signs that earnings expectations remain firm. Eaton earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2028 EPS estimate for Eaton to $4.41 from $4.40, adding to signs that earnings expectations remain firm. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.35 from $13.32 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing confidence in Eaton’s near-term earnings outlook. Eaton FY2026 estimate update

Erste Group Bank also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.35 from $13.32 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing confidence in Eaton’s near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Eaton was added to multiple Russell growth indices, including the Russell 1000 Growth and Russell 3000 Growth, which can drive additional buying from index funds and growth-focused portfolios. Russell growth index inclusion

Eaton was added to multiple Russell growth indices, including the Russell 1000 Growth and Russell 3000 Growth, which can drive additional buying from index funds and growth-focused portfolios. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlighted strong investor interest in Eaton’s electrification exposure and cash-flow profile, with some analysis suggesting the stock’s valuation is still supported by long-term fundamentals. Eaton valuation commentary

Recent market commentary highlighted strong investor interest in Eaton’s electrification exposure and cash-flow profile, with some analysis suggesting the stock’s valuation is still supported by long-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several Seeking Alpha items in the feed refer to Eaton Vance funds declaring dividends, but these are unrelated to Eaton Corporation and should not materially affect ETN.

Several Seeking Alpha items in the feed refer to Eaton Vance funds declaring dividends, but these are unrelated to Eaton Corporation and should not materially affect ETN. Neutral Sentiment: One article notes Eaton shares rose 4.4% on June 30 and mentions a strong GF Score, but it is mainly a performance recap rather than a fresh company-specific catalyst. Eaton GF Score article

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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