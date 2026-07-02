Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Wayfair Earnings

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report released on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Wayfair's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Wayfair's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price objective on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. Wayfair has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $8,746,727.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,430. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,729,382.26. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $18,613,231. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Wayfair by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

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About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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