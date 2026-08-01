Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Zeta Global logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zeta Global has a “Moderate Buy” consensus from 15 analysts: 10 rate it a buy, one a strong buy, three a hold and one a sell. The average 12-month price target is $28.33, above the reported share price of $21.60.
  • Recent analyst actions were generally positive, including target-price increases from RBC to $29 and Bank of America to $28, while Goldman Sachs maintained a neutral rating with a $28 target.
  • Zeta Global has a $5.39 billion market capitalization and trades between a 52-week range of $14.36 to $25.95. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the stock, while a company director recently sold 7,500 shares at an average price of $19.89.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company's stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 30.9% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Zeta Global Right Now?

Before you consider Zeta Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zeta Global wasn't on the list.

While Zeta Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines