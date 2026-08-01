Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company's stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 30.9% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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