ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.7094) per share and revenue of $1.4990 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,879,000 after buying an additional 788,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,409,000 after buying an additional 243,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 307,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29,305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 1,306,157 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 721,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.70 to $15.80 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.14.

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About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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