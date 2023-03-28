S&P 500   3,977.53
3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love

Tue., March 28, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Cash is king is just as important for businesses as it is to individual investors/consumers. 
  • A strong cash position gives companies flexibility to efficiently manage weak or strong economies. 
  • Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard illustrates the value of having a cash-rich balance sheet. 
  • Coca-Cola's balance sheet will ensure it continues to be a leader in the competitive beverage sector.  
  • General Motors has a war chest that should allow it to make the electric vehicle pivot no matter how long it takes.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Apple

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
2.5443 of 5 stars		$158.28-1.2%0.58%26.87Moderate Buy$168.03
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.584 of 5 stars		$276.38-1.5%0.98%30.71Moderate Buy$287.92
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
2.2815 of 5 stars		$84.33-0.1%0.56%43.92Buy$91.36
Coca-Cola (KO)
2.5287 of 5 stars		$61.35+0.7%3.00%27.89Moderate Buy$67.55
General Motors (GM)
2.8918 of 5 stars		$34.45+2.2%1.04%5.62Moderate Buy$50.06
Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

