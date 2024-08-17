MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 - 8/16

The melt-up in equities continues after benign inflation readings and a surprise jump in retail sales is calming recession fears. Next week’s meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will give investors a better sense of the Federal Reserve’s plan for the September meeting. Hopes for a 50-basis point cut are subsiding, but the Fed is still likely to lower rates.

The next data point for investors to consider will come when the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index is released at the end of August. However, by then, investors will have heard from NVIDIA, which could be a market-moving earnings report by itself.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Before that, investors will get earnings reports from several big-name retailers, such as Target Corp. NYSE: TGT and TJX Companies Inc. NYSE: TJX. The hope is that these retailers will confirm Walmart's bullish outlook this week. The MarketBeat team will be covering those two earnings reports as well as other news that affects the markets. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

One of the biggest financial news stories this week was the announcement that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. NYSE: CMG chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Niccol was heading to Starbucks Inc. NASDAQ: SBUX. The news has potentially profound implications for both companies, but before that news broke, Jea Yu explained why the post-announcement rally in SBUX stock may just be starting.

Grocery prices continue to be a major story for consumers. That’s one reason that Maplebear Inc. NASDAQ: CART - which operates as the better-known Instacart, is showing strong growth. Yu explains, however, that this is more than a grocery play. The company is leveraging AI to increase efficiency and profits and help consumers find the lowest prices.

And investors who believe Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL is about to have a strong iPhone refresh cycle got some confirmation from the Cirrus Logic Inc. NASDAQ: CRUS earnings report. The company’s results suggest strong demand for its audio and haptic technology, but is the company too reliant on Apple?

Articles by Thomas Hughes

NVIDIA Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA won’t report for a couple of weeks, but Thomas Hughes explains why analysts are sending bullish signals ahead of the report. Hughes also explains why the question will be whether the report is strong enough to make NVDA stock a buy-the-dip candidate.

Hughes also wrote about the turnaround story occurring with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. NASDAQ: TTWO. The earnings report suggests that investors may want to take a second look at the gaming company. Short-term pain on the bottom line may result in long-term gains as the company is in the midst of launching the most ambitious pipeline in its history.

Hughes was also all over the blowout beat and raised earnings report from Walmart Inc. NYSE: WMT. The company delivered a strong report that has analysts bidding the stock higher. The only question that Hughes believes investors need to ask is whether to buy WMT stock on the way up or wait for a timely pullback.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Even technology stocks have not been immune from the recent market sell-off. Many of the Magnificent Seven stocks are down sharply. However, as Sam Quirke wrote this week, that could create an opportunity for nimble investors. In the case of Meta Platforms Inc. NASDAQ: META, Quirke explains that, although the stock has already made up for most of its losses, the run to $600 may be underway.

Even mighty Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT hasn’t been immune from the sell-off. But if you follow the mantra of being greedy when others are fearful, Quirke outlines why the tech giant is still delivering strong fundamentals and the approval of analysts, both of which are likely to send MSFT stock higher.

And although it’s not part of the Mag 7, the drop-off in Micron Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MU has been on par with big tech. September is traditionally a weak month for chip stocks, but Quirke explains why a bullish upgrade backed by strong fundamentals points to stronger growth towards the end of the year.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Better-than-expected inflation news is fueling hopes for a soft landing. This week, Chris Markoch explained that it may make defensive stocks more attractive to investors because they are likely to have the highest upside. Markoch gives investors three stocks that may benefit from a soft landing.

Another group of stocks that may be attractive to investors who want to escape volatility is dividend stocks. But not just any dividend stocks; you’ll want to look for dividend stocks that are likely to increase their payouts. Markoch gives investors three dividend kings that are in a position to raise their payouts soon.

And while big tech looks to be recovering some technology stocks are still down sharply. But there are times when the market gets it wrong, and that may be the case with the three beaten-down tech stocks that investors may not want to overlook.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Ryan Hasson also focused on the outlook for the Magnificent Seven stocks. In this quick-read article, Hasson summarizes the recent news affecting the company’s stocks and why it may be creating a buying opportunity.

At a time when many investors are looking for mid-cap and small-cap stocks as part of the sector rotation, Hasson explains why three mega-cap stocks continue to look like strong buys even as they are pushing to new all-time highs.

And if you’re looking for a high-flying stock outside of the tech sector, Hasson points you to Lockheed Martin Corp. NYSE: LMT. The defense and aerospace company has soared 24% this year. But Hasson explains why the only question you should be asking is when, not if, it’s time to buy.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

A goal of many investors is to invest like Warren Buffett. If that’s your desire, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explains why you should pay attention to a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC). This week, he gave investors three stocks with an ROIC that suggests they may have multi-bagger potential.

Many investors also pay close attention to the stocks that major institutional investors upgrade during earnings season. This week, Osorio-Mazilli highlights three stocks that received Buy ratings from analysts at Bank of America NYSE: BAC. He also wrote about three stocks that have bullish sentiment from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. NYSE: GS.

Articles by Leo Miller

Cannabis stocks have had a mini-revival as talk of reclassifying marijuana to a Schedule 2 drug. While logically, that may be good for a leader like Canopy Growth Corp. NASDAQ: CGC, Miller cautions that for the company to sustain its recent gains, it needs legalization.

Chinese stocks have had a rough year, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group NYSE: TME is the latest company to deliver a rough earnings report. However, Miller explains why the company’s large addressable market gives it a chance to have a sizable average revenue per paying user (ARPPU), which would give TME stock a major catalyst.

Miller also wrote about the bullish earnings report from UBS Group NYSE: UBS, which shows the company is successfully absorbing Credit Suisse, which it acquired in 2023.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here