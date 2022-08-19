MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 - 8/19

This week investors received more news that paints a mixed picture. Retail sales showed that consumers are making tradeoffs. And while that is signaling some relief at the gas pump, it’s not doing much for the outlook of retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). On the other hand there’s increasing evidence that layoffs are accelerating. This means that the markets will continue to be volatile in advance of clarity from the Federal Reserve. That won’t happen until September and there’s will be another wave of economic data between now and then. And you can count on MarketBeat to provide you with insights to help you navigate this volatility. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

In volatile markets, it helps to keep things simple. That’s part of the advice Jea Yu gave to investors as part of our explainer series on how to invest in this volatile market. In fact, Yu shows our readers how they can put together a four-stock portfolio that feature companies with business models that make them exceptional recession hedges. One stock that wouldn’t qualify as a recession hedge is AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Nevertheless, this week many meme stocks were back in focus. And Yu explains the company’s announcement of a dividend in the form of AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units and what it means for the retail investors who have put their faith in the stock. And just when you thought AdTech was dead, Yu points out that The Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD) just delivered an earnings report and outlook that shows why its programmatic advertising model may help AdTech to make a comeback.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Second quarter earnings season is almost in the books. That means it’s time to sort out the winners and losers. As Thomas Hughes points out, one way to do that is to look at stocks that analysts are upgrading. And Hughes gives investors five of the stocks that are positioned for second half growth on the backs of analyst estimates. This week gave investors a look at the health of the retail sector. One area that continues to show strength is warehouse clubs. Hughes writes about the strong earnings report from BJ’s (NYSE:BJ) and what that may mean for Costco (NASDAQ:COST) when it reports next month. Hughes was also looking at the continued strength in blue-chip technology stocks, specifically that of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). The company continues to show why its products and services are essential to our connected world.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke was writing about Micron Technologies (NASDAQ:MU) and why the beleaguered semiconductor stock may be ready for a comeback. It appears that the industry may be shaking off the effects of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures due to inflation. Quirke lays out the fundamental drivers for the stock and why that case is being verified by technical indicators.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been one of the big names leading the bear market rally. Some analysts are forecasting the stock may be on the verge of new highs. However, as Chris Markoch writes if that happens, it will be, in part, because of its attempt to take a leadership position in streaming live sports. Markoch was also looking at the latest retail numbers and explaining why that may bode well for both Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) stocks. However, Markoch takes a more skeptical look at shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and suggests the stock may face headwinds even as its consumers remain loyal.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Kate Stalter was also looking at the semiconductor sector as a possible turnaround story. Stalter makes the case for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock which is up 26.11% in the past month and 28.21% in the past three months. Cybersecurity stocks are also starting to turn higher as earnings reports show that demand for these products remains strong and sticky. And Stalter analyzes CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) as one of the leaders in this space. The risk/reward potential of pharmaceutical stocks also got put in focus this week with news that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was ending two studies of its breast cancer treatment candidate, amcenestrant. SNY stock shares dropped sharply, but Stalter explains why investors who have time on their side may not want to give up on the stock just yet.

