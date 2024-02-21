Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits

S&P 500   4,975.51
DOW   38,563.80
QQQ   427.32
Capital One's bid for Discover carries expectation that Americans won't slow credit card use
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
Americans' reliance on credit cards is the key to Capital One's bid for Discover
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio's favorite in this new cycle
U.S. casinos won $66.5B in 2023, their best year ever as gamblers showed no economic fear
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/20/2024
Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
S&P 500   4,975.51
DOW   38,563.80
QQQ   427.32
Capital One's bid for Discover carries expectation that Americans won't slow credit card use
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
Americans' reliance on credit cards is the key to Capital One's bid for Discover
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio's favorite in this new cycle
U.S. casinos won $66.5B in 2023, their best year ever as gamblers showed no economic fear
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/20/2024
Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
S&P 500   4,975.51
DOW   38,563.80
QQQ   427.32
Capital One's bid for Discover carries expectation that Americans won't slow credit card use
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
Americans' reliance on credit cards is the key to Capital One's bid for Discover
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio's favorite in this new cycle
U.S. casinos won $66.5B in 2023, their best year ever as gamblers showed no economic fear
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/20/2024
Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
S&P 500   4,975.51
DOW   38,563.80
QQQ   427.32
Capital One's bid for Discover carries expectation that Americans won't slow credit card use
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
Americans' reliance on credit cards is the key to Capital One's bid for Discover
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio's favorite in this new cycle
U.S. casinos won $66.5B in 2023, their best year ever as gamblers showed no economic fear
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/20/2024
Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
75% Discount (Limited Time)

Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits

Written by Kate Stalter | Reviewed by Don Miller
February 21, 2024

Spotify stock price

Key Points

  • Spotify stock is trading at its best levels since December 2021, with a recent surge on robust revenue growth and return to profitability. 
  • Upside trading volume suggests institutional investors are accumulating shares.
  • After the company's fourth-quarter report, several analysts increased their price targets. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A. NYSE: SPOT is trading at its best levels since December 2021 on the strength of hardy revenue growth and a return to profitability. 

Spotify is a global music streaming service with 236 million paying subscribers. It went public in 2018, so is still in that zone when it’s a new enough company to post some big price gains. 

In addition to the earnings and revenue increases, the Spotify chart offers clues as to the stock’s pre-rally set-up, and how investors and traders can identify the next buy opportunity on a pullback.

  • The 5-day moving average crossed above the 21-day line on January 9
  • That was an early signal of buying before the stock broke out of a flat base, above $202.88. 
  • The 5-day, 10-day and 21-day averages converged in the second half of December, another sign of increased buying.
  • Since the start of 2024, Spotify stock notched seven weeks of upside trading volume, a sign that institutions are accumulating shares.

MarketBeat’s Spotify earnings data show the company reporting profitability in the quarter ending in September 2023; that was the first quarter with a profit since March 2022. 

Pivot to profitability

The company has not yet had a profitable year, but that’s expected to change, as Wall Street is eyeing earnings per share of $3.80 this year, and $5.32 in 2025. 

In the most recent earnings report, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed the company’s shift to a focus on profitability. 

“I know some of you may start to wonder if we are sacrificing growth for profitability,” he said. “Long term we believe that the real value of Spotify is in solving problems at the intersection between creators and consumers. With scale, there will be even more opportunities to do so.”

He added that “growth is still the most important thing we can deliver,” with a focus on revenue growth, in addition to efficiency, as a driver of profitability. 


Deep-pocketed rivals

Spotify is at the point in its life cycle where it has to take both growth and profitability seriously.

It competes in an arena with plenty of heavy hitters, including mega-cap technology stocks Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL, Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL and Amazon Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN

Other significant rivals include SoundCloud and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: SIRI.

Luxembourg-based Spotify has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, and revenue growth accelerated in each of the past five quarters. 

That puts the company in a position to be competitive. Still, when a relatively new public company enters a market with numerous rivals, particularly those backed by substantial financial resources, it faces some formidable challenges. 

These include tough competition for market share, the need for significant investment to drive growth and attract talent, and the pressure to differentiate its offerings effectively.

Wall Street boosting price targets

Spotify analyst forecasts show increasing optimism about the stock. Since the fourth-quarter report on February 6, seven analysts increased their price targets or upgraded their ratings. 

The consensus view is “moderate buy,” with a price target of $223.36. That’s a downside of 8%, but in this case, a pullback would be a constructive development, as Spotify stock is extended 16.5% above its 50-day moving average. 

In addition, the stock has been on a tear, returning 31.05% this year. The stock is ripe for some profit-taking before its next rally. 

For those reasons, a pullback into a very normal correction of 8%, or even more, could offer investors an opportunity to scoop up shares of a stock that Wall Street is increasingly bullish about. 

Growing the number of active users

In a February 17 report, CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon wrote that Spotify is executing on a strategy to realize higher revenue and more monthly active users, while turning to profitability.

“We think SPOT can grow profitably with gross margins in the upper-20% range,” Leon wrote. “We like the music streaming market’s attractive growth and stability versus the disruption seen in video streaming.”

He added that growth drivers will be revenue streams from advertising and ad-supported subscription plans, with ad-supported revenue increasing 12% in the fourth quarter. 

→ The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (From Edge On The Street) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology right now?

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Do you expect the global demand for energy to shrink?! If not, it's time to take a look at how energy stocks can play a part in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Spotify Technology (SPOT)
4.2716 of 5 stars		$243.58-1.1%N/A-82.29Moderate Buy$223.36
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.5757 of 5 stars		$141.12+0.4%N/A24.33Moderate Buy$153.65
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.8614 of 5 stars		$167.08-1.4%N/A57.61Buy$197.95
Apple (AAPL)
4.8791 of 5 stars		$181.56-0.4%0.53%28.28Moderate Buy$205.27
Sirius XM (SIRI)
3.206 of 5 stars		$4.73-1.5%2.33%14.78Reduce$4.98
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

  • stalterkate@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Experience

Kate Stalter has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Additional Experience

Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Areas of Expertise

Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education

Bachelor of Arts, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; Master of Business Adminstration, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Past Experience

Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine


Featured Articles and Offers

AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024

AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024

This video offers valuable insights into the evolving landscape of AI stocks and the factors investors should consider in 2024.

Related Videos

Apple Stock - Best Days Ahead or Behind It?
Apple Stock - Best Days Ahead or Behind It?
Search Headlines: