Will the dominance of the Magnificent 7 persist in 2024?

S&P 500   5,008.30 (+0.21%)
DOW   38,589.29 (-0.35%)
QQQ   436.08 (+0.76%)
AAPL   189.72 (+0.87%)
MSFT   418.85 (+1.14%)
META   471.01 (+0.21%)
GOOGL   148.55 (+1.81%)
AMZN   173.02 (+1.87%)
TSLA   191.68 (+1.12%)
NVDA   717.00 (+2.96%)
NIO   5.79 (-0.52%)
AMD   173.42 (+2.40%)
BABA   70.99 (+0.30%)
T   16.76 (-0.36%)
F   12.68 (-1.17%)
MU   85.32 (+0.52%)
CGC   4.04 (-1.70%)
GE   138.55 (-0.36%)
DIS   108.20 (-2.12%)
AMC   4.32 (+5.62%)
PFE   27.51 (-0.22%)
PYPL   57.04 (+1.62%)
XOM   102.12 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   5,008.30 (+0.21%)
DOW   38,589.29 (-0.35%)
QQQ   436.08 (+0.76%)
AAPL   189.72 (+0.87%)
MSFT   418.85 (+1.14%)
META   471.01 (+0.21%)
GOOGL   148.55 (+1.81%)
AMZN   173.02 (+1.87%)
TSLA   191.68 (+1.12%)
NVDA   717.00 (+2.96%)
NIO   5.79 (-0.52%)
AMD   173.42 (+2.40%)
BABA   70.99 (+0.30%)
T   16.76 (-0.36%)
F   12.68 (-1.17%)
MU   85.32 (+0.52%)
CGC   4.04 (-1.70%)
GE   138.55 (-0.36%)
DIS   108.20 (-2.12%)
AMC   4.32 (+5.62%)
PFE   27.51 (-0.22%)
PYPL   57.04 (+1.62%)
XOM   102.12 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   5,008.30 (+0.21%)
DOW   38,589.29 (-0.35%)
QQQ   436.08 (+0.76%)
AAPL   189.72 (+0.87%)
MSFT   418.85 (+1.14%)
META   471.01 (+0.21%)
GOOGL   148.55 (+1.81%)
AMZN   173.02 (+1.87%)
TSLA   191.68 (+1.12%)
NVDA   717.00 (+2.96%)
NIO   5.79 (-0.52%)
AMD   173.42 (+2.40%)
BABA   70.99 (+0.30%)
T   16.76 (-0.36%)
F   12.68 (-1.17%)
MU   85.32 (+0.52%)
CGC   4.04 (-1.70%)
GE   138.55 (-0.36%)
DIS   108.20 (-2.12%)
AMC   4.32 (+5.62%)
PFE   27.51 (-0.22%)
PYPL   57.04 (+1.62%)
XOM   102.12 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   5,008.30 (+0.21%)
DOW   38,589.29 (-0.35%)
QQQ   436.08 (+0.76%)
AAPL   189.72 (+0.87%)
MSFT   418.85 (+1.14%)
META   471.01 (+0.21%)
GOOGL   148.55 (+1.81%)
AMZN   173.02 (+1.87%)
TSLA   191.68 (+1.12%)
NVDA   717.00 (+2.96%)
NIO   5.79 (-0.52%)
AMD   173.42 (+2.40%)
BABA   70.99 (+0.30%)
T   16.76 (-0.36%)
F   12.68 (-1.17%)
MU   85.32 (+0.52%)
CGC   4.04 (-1.70%)
GE   138.55 (-0.36%)
DIS   108.20 (-2.12%)
AMC   4.32 (+5.62%)
PFE   27.51 (-0.22%)
PYPL   57.04 (+1.62%)
XOM   102.12 (-1.78%)

Will the dominance of the Magnificent 7 persist in 2024?

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Don Miller
February 9, 2024

Magnificent 7 stocks

Key Points

  • The "Magnificent Seven" significantly influenced market gains in 2023.
  • The Magnificent Seven stocks collectively hold nearly 28% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust's (NYSE: SPY) total weighting, significantly influencing its performance.
  • In 2024, dominance has concentrated on a few Magnificent Seven members, with others underperforming the overall market.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms

Since the beginning of last year, several companies have shone as beacons of innovation and growth. These giants, now well-known as the "Magnificent Seven," have captivated investors with their impressive track records, unbelievable stock performance, and visionary strategies. 

Now, as 2024 is well and truly underway, it's time to peel back the curtain and examine how these exceptional companies have performed year-to-date and whether or not that theme remains intact. 

The extent to which these powerhouses influenced the market’s gains last year was remarkable. So the question for 2024 is, will that dominance persist? Or might it only survive in a handful of the Magnificent Seven stocks while other members lose their influence? Let’s look at how the year has shaped up so far for the seven members.

Magnificent 7’s dominance persists

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSE: SPY, a reliable benchmark for the overall U.S. stock market, is dominated by the magnificent seven. The ETF’s top seven holdings are the seven members, which comprise a total combined weighting of almost 28%. 

So, a quick guide to assessing whether the theme of 2023 remains so far in 2024 could be to gauge the market's overall performance. Impressively, year-to-date, the market is already up almost 5%, with the popular ETF trading at all-time highs and fast approaching the elusive $500 mark.

Notably, however, unlike 2023, this year's dominance has further concentrated in just a few of the seven members, with other members underperforming. 

Here’s what you should know about each one:

Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META

Shifting from a social media focus to constructing the metaverse, the company rebranded from Facebook to Meta Platforms in 2021. Following its remarkable rebound last year and triple-digit gains, the stock is up 33% year-to-date. The sentiment continues to grow bullish surrounding the stock, as it is Top-Rated, Upgraded, and one of the most followed names. Meta has a Moderate Buy rating and price target forecasting an almost 5% upside. 


Nvidia NASDAQ: NVDA

Nvidia specializes in top-tier graphics and mobile processors for various devices. Among the Magnificent Seven, its exceptional performance shines, boasting an impressive 212% gain over the previous year and already 41% gain year-to-date. This is an outstanding achievement, considering its market capitalization now stands at $1.72 trillion. Analysts are bullish on the stock, placing a moderate buy rating. However, the stock might be entering overbought territory as the consensus price target is now 11.5% below the current price of NVDA.

Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT

Microsoft, the world's largest software company, is renowned for Windows, Azure cloud services, LinkedIn, Office suite, and Xbox gaming. In 2023, its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and innovative AI developments with OpenAI garnered significant attention. Year-to-date, the software giant is already up double-digits, over 10%, and has projected earnings growth of 13.10%. The stock is a Top-Rated and one of the Most-Upgraded names, possessing a strong dividend. 

Apple NASDAQ: AAPL

Apple has fallen short of the mark year-to-date, with shares down just over 2%. Microsoft has also overtaken the company as the world's most valuable company. The company’s rating of Moderate Buy is greater than that of the S&P 500’s Hold rating. Additionally, analysts have given the stock a consensus price target of $205.72, forecasting an upside of over 9%. 

Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN

Amazon is a major global player in online retail, cloud services, and digital entertainment. Thanks to an impressive earnings beat, Amazon has surged by almost 12% year-to-date. Notably, analysts forecast a significant upside for the stock despite its impressive yearly gains. The consensus price target of $197.95 sees a nearly 17% upside.

Tesla NASDAQ: TSLA

Tesla pioneers electric vehicles, driver assistance tech, and renewable energy goods. Dominating U.S. EV sales, it's helmed by the charismatic CEO Elon Musk. Year-to-date shares of the EV maker have taken a hit, down over 23%, and face growing pressure of no longer being a part of the so-called mag seven, with Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B potentially next-in-line as it's the eighth largest holding in the SPY ETF, after Tesla. 

Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL

Holding over 90% of the global search market, Alphabet leads in online search. Additionally, Google's Bard AI chatbot competes prominently with ChatGPT. Like many above, Alphabet is favored among analysts, who have placed a moderate buy rating on the stock and called for over 5% upside. With a modest P/E of 25.16 and projected earnings growth of almost 15% for the full year, shares of Alphabet may play catch up to some of those mentioned above year-to-date high flyers. 

→ Obama’s 2024 Confession (From The Freeport Society) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.8236 of 5 stars		$173.26+2.0%N/A59.74Buy$197.95
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.7711 of 5 stars		$714.62+2.6%0.02%94.28Moderate Buy$616.35
Tesla (TSLA)
4.8574 of 5 stars		$192.12+1.4%N/A44.58Hold$219.89
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.801 of 5 stars		$418.99+1.2%0.72%37.88Moderate Buy$411.06
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.5358 of 5 stars		$148.09+1.5%N/A25.53Moderate Buy$153.65
Apple (AAPL)
4.8066 of 5 stars		$188.74+0.4%0.51%29.40Moderate Buy$205.72
Meta Platforms (META)
3.8926 of 5 stars		$470.38+0.1%N/A31.57Moderate Buy$491.03
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.


Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Stock to $450? Here's How

Microsoft Stock to $450? Here's How

Microsoft's stock price is pulling back following the Q4 results, suggesting a top is in play, but investors should not be so quick to shed their shares.

Related Videos

Advanced Micro Devices at Significant Turning Point
Advanced Micro Devices at Significant Turning Point
The Tesla Earnings Story That’s NOT Being Told
The Tesla Earnings Story That's NOT Being Told
A 50% Upside for AMD? Here’s How
A 50% Upside for AMD? Here’s How
Search Headlines:

My Account -