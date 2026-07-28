2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 18,386 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $346,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $383,575.12.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,505,627. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Alphabet Q2 Strength Reinforces The Bullish Case

Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Analysts set Google stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Positive Sentiment: Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Asset Management One fund update

Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. YouTube and Peacock agreement

YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired.

The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Hyperscalers face higher capital expenditure scrutiny

Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Negative Sentiment: European rivals may seek as much as $10 billion in damages after a roughly $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine related to Google’s alleged self-preferencing and app-store practices. The potential litigation adds regulatory and financial uncertainty. Google rivals seek damages after EU fine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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