Absci Highlights AI Antibody Platform, Teases ABS-201 Hair-Loss Data and 2026 Milestones at Needham Conference

Absci NASDAQ: ABSI used a presentation at the Needham Healthcare Conference to outline how it is applying artificial intelligence to antibody discovery and development, while sharpening investor focus on its lead clinical program, ABS-201, in androgenic alopecia (AGA) and endometriosis. The discussion, hosted by Needham senior biotech analyst Gil Blum, featured CEO Sean McClain and CFO Zach Jonasson.

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AI-driven drug design and a shift toward building internal asset value

McClain said he founded the company 15 years ago, initially focusing on technology to scale protein-protein interactions before “adopt[ing] AI very early on” to design antibodies with targeted attributes. He contrasted traditional discovery—“searching for a needle in the haystack”—with AI-enabled approaches that can “start to actually create that needle.”

Absci first applied its approach through partnerships, then decided to “build value ourselves with exciting targets,” McClain said, highlighting the prolactin receptor as a central focus. He credited former Chief Innovation Officer Andreas Busch with helping build the company’s early portfolio and said Absci is now pursuing “a very robust platform” around prolactin receptor and adjacent biology, including bispecifics and inflammation-focused programs.

What Absci says differentiates its platform

Asked how Absci stands out in a competitive AI-biology field, McClain emphasized a “multimodal approach,” beginning with proprietary data generation to train models and rapidly validate outputs in the lab. He said the company has used its system to pursue “zero prior epitopes where there was no previous known binder,” which he framed as an avenue to reach known but difficult-to-drug biology.

McClain pointed to work with partner Almirall as an example, stating Absci developed an antibody against an ion channel—targets that are “notoriously hard to drug with antibodies”—with “very high specificity.” He also said Absci is integrating AI across target discovery and design and using “agentic workflows” to shorten cycle times.

Investors’ ‘aha’ moment: clinical proof in humans

Both executives argued that clinical data—not marketing claims or in silico metrics—will be the key proof point for AI-designed therapeutics. McClain said an upcoming readout will be “one of the first phase II readouts, proof of concept readout in humans of AI-designed antibody,” and he expects it to help validate whether Absci can bring an antibody to the clinic “faster and cheaper” while showing efficacy in AGA.

Jonasson said the sector has generated “an incredible amount of noise” driven by preprints and limited lab validation. He said Absci is focused on clinical validation, highlighting ABS-201 as a program intended to show the company can create molecules that are “stable, easy to formulate,” and safe, while maintaining fast turnaround and low cost.

ABS-201 in AGA: origin story, dosing goals, and 2026 milestones

McClain traced the AGA rationale to early-2000s academic work from Professor Ralf Paus suggesting prolactin’s involvement in follicle miniaturization. He described a “serendipitous discovery” in endometriosis work where treated mice regrew hair faster, followed by a stumptail macaque study in a naturally occurring AGA model. McClain said “very bald” monkeys “completely regrew their hair” and “repigmented” from gray to “jet black,” with hair growth continuing four years after a six-month treatment period—observations he said suggested regeneration of the follicle’s stem cell niche.

He said Bayer did not pursue the indications and the molecule was out-licensed to Hope Medicine as HMI-115, but he cited limitations in dosing escalation and formulation (70 mg/mL) that he said constrained achievable subcutaneous dosing. McClain said Absci used AI to design ABS-201 for the half-life, potency, and dosing needed for a “direct-to-consumer play,” modeling approximately 2–3 doses over six months to reach ~90% receptor occupancy.

On clinical timing, Jonasson said Absci expects in the first half of this year to report top-line safety and pharmacokinetics to assess whether dosing can fit the 2–3 dose regimen over six months. In the second half of this year, the company plans a 13-week interim analysis from a 26-week study, including “likely responder data” and total area hair count. He characterized the 13-week readout as “directional” and said Absci is not providing guidance for hair count at that time, while continuing to guide to 30–40 hairs per square centimeter at 26 weeks. Asked what would constitute a win at 13 weeks, Jonasson said showing hair growth would be a win.

McClain also discussed market research commissioned by the company, including a survey of 610 patients, saying patients report dissatisfaction with current options that require daily or twice-daily use and ongoing maintenance. He said Absci tested a target product profile (TPP) featuring “set it, forget it” dosing (about three doses over six months) and multi-year durability, and that it “tests through the roof.” McClain said Absci estimates it could treat 5–9 million U.S. patients per year and described a total addressable market “north of $25 billion,” if successful.

Looking ahead, Jonasson said Absci is in FDA dialogue on registrational trial requirements and assumes it will need roughly 1,500 patients exposed across trials. He added that recruitment should be fast and per-patient costs lower than many other indications. The company discussed commercialization strategies that differ from traditional pharma, emphasizing dermatologist relationships and direct-to-consumer approaches, with McClain drawing comparisons to BOTOX brand durability and the consumer-driven dynamic seen in GLP-1 weight loss. Jonasson said Absci believes it could be positioned for approval “by 2030.”

Endometriosis plans and capital allocation priorities

McClain described endometriosis as underdiagnosed, underfunded, and marked by poor standard of care, citing GnRH therapies with significant adverse events and limited duration of use. He said prolactin appears to drive lesion formation and pain sensitization, and he referenced Hope Medicine’s HMI-115 phase II experience as showing pain reduction in dysmenorrhea, while noting it is “not published.” Absci said it intends to initiate a phase II endometriosis study in Q4 and is discussing study design with the FDA.

On other assets, Jonasson said the company expects to complete its phase I trial for ABS-101 (anti-TL1A) by the end of the current quarter, but has stated publicly it will not invest in developing it further internally due to the challenges of inflammatory bowel disease trials. He said Absci is considering partnering options and exploring other indications with partners, and is also “derivatizing that into some bispecifics” aimed at indications outside IBD.

Jonasson said Absci ended Q1 with $144 million in cash, providing runway into the first half of 2028. He said the runway is expected to cover the full readout of the ABS-201 AGA trial and an interim readout from the planned endometriosis study.

In closing remarks, McClain said the biggest hurdle for investors is understanding prolactin receptor biology, which he called “very underappreciated,” in part due to its association with lactation despite broader expression and localized tissue regulation. Jonasson added that investor perception has been shifting from viewing Absci primarily as an AI platform toward greater emphasis on the clinical assets being created using that platform.

About Absci NASDAQ: ABSI

Absci Corporation NASDAQ: ABSI is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company's Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci's offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

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