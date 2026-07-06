AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is 119.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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