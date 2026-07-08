Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.14, but opened at $107.60. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $108.4570, with a volume of 12,010,309 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.38.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $164,305.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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