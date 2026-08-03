Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 4.4% - Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $376.10 and last traded at $372.47. Approximately 26,987,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 21,655,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.65.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the rally. Alphabet’s latest quarter exceeded consensus expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 24.2% year over year. Analysts have broadly maintained bullish views, while several commentaries describe the shares as attractively valued relative to their growth outlook. Alphabet Stock is Climbing: What's Going On Today?

Alphabet’s latest quarter exceeded consensus expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 24.2% year over year. Analysts have broadly maintained bullish views, while several commentaries describe the shares as attractively valued relative to their growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud and AI adoption are strengthening the growth narrative. Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% year over year to $24.8 billion, margins expanded, and backlog reached a record $514 billion. Management commentary also highlighted accelerating Gemini Enterprise usage and broad adoption among major corporations, suggesting Alphabet’s AI spending may be translating into commercial demand. Alphabet's AI Spending Finally Makes Sense

Google Cloud revenue reportedly surged 82% year over year to $24.8 billion, margins expanded, and backlog reached a record $514 billion. Management commentary also highlighted accelerating Gemini Enterprise usage and broad adoption among major corporations, suggesting Alphabet’s AI spending may be translating into commercial demand. Positive Sentiment: AI leadership and other long-term businesses remain investor catalysts. A Google DeepMind executive suggested the industry may be entering a new stage of AI development, while a study found Google’s Waymo robotaxis had lower crash rates than human drivers. Berkshire Hathaway’s reported investment in Alphabet and a large Massachusetts Financial Services position addition may also reinforce institutional confidence. Study Finds Google's Robotaxis Are Safer Drivers than Humans

A Google DeepMind executive suggested the industry may be entering a new stage of AI development, while a study found Google’s Waymo robotaxis had lower crash rates than human drivers. Berkshire Hathaway’s reported investment in Alphabet and a large Massachusetts Financial Services position addition may also reinforce institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Policy discussions could shape future AI economics. Google, OpenAI and Anthropic representatives are expected to meet with the White House about a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could benefit established platforms, but new compliance requirements may increase costs or constrain product deployment. AI Giants Meet With White House

Google, OpenAI and Anthropic representatives are expected to meet with the White House about a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could benefit established platforms, but new compliance requirements may increase costs or constrain product deployment. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain. Microsoft continues to lead Alphabet in cloud market share, and Alphabet’s enormous AI infrastructure spending creates a potential gap between investment and near-term revenue. Investors are also monitoring costs associated with Nvidia’s AI chips. Microsoft Races Ahead of Google in the Cloud

Microsoft continues to lead Alphabet in cloud market share, and Alphabet’s enormous AI infrastructure spending creates a potential gap between investment and near-term revenue. Investors are also monitoring costs associated with Nvidia’s AI chips. Negative Sentiment: Governance and product risks are secondary concerns. Alphabet recently pulled back an AI feature in Google Earth after users created misleading satellite imagery. Separately, some institutional filings showed substantial reductions in GOOG holdings, while reported insider transactions were exclusively sales over the past six months. Google Pulls AI Feature After Fake Satellite Images

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $355.82 and its 200 day moving average is $337.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $106,936,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,337,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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