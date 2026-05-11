Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 2.6% - Should You Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $386.23 and last traded at $386.77. Approximately 16,171,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 20,919,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.05.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $317.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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