Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $336.61 and last traded at $337.42. 18,712,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 32,620,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.68.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings ahead of Google Cloud Next, signaling investor confidence in Cloud and AI revenue growth — KeyCorp and Cantor Fitzgerald lifted targets and another outlet named Alphabet a “Top Pick.” Cantor Fitzgerald Raises PT Analyst Top Pick

Several firms raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings ahead of Google Cloud Next, signaling investor confidence in Cloud and AI revenue growth — KeyCorp and Cantor Fitzgerald lifted targets and another outlet named Alphabet a “Top Pick.” Positive Sentiment: Google is accelerating its TPU/inference chip push to capture growing AI-inference demand (customers cited include Anthropic and Meta). If successful, proprietary chips and tighter vertical integration could expand Cloud margins and reduce dependence on third-party GPUs. TPU Demand Article

Google is accelerating its TPU/inference chip push to capture growing AI-inference demand (customers cited include Anthropic and Meta). If successful, proprietary chips and tighter vertical integration could expand Cloud margins and reduce dependence on third-party GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets (Barron’s/KeyBanc coverage) are highlighting continued upside in Google Cloud and broader AI adoption, reinforcing buy-side momentum after recent gains. Barron's Cloud Bull Case

Analysts and outlets (Barron’s/KeyBanc coverage) are highlighting continued upside in Google Cloud and broader AI adoption, reinforcing buy-side momentum after recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop inference-focused chips; the deal, if real, would deepen Alphabet’s chip strategy, but coverage is mixed and some analysts have disputed aspects of the reports — outcomes remain uncertain. Marvell Talks Report

Reports say Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop inference-focused chips; the deal, if real, would deepen Alphabet’s chip strategy, but coverage is mixed and some analysts have disputed aspects of the reports — outcomes remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Smaller partnership news (Atos integrating Google Threat Intelligence) signals product-level traction in security offerings but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Atos Integration

Smaller partnership news (Atos integrating Google Threat Intelligence) signals product-level traction in security offerings but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Negative Sentiment: eMarketer projects Meta will surpass Google in global and U.S. digital ad revenue this year — a headline that highlights intensifying competition in Alphabet’s core ad business and could pressure near-term ad growth expectations. Meta Ad Revenue Forecast

eMarketer projects Meta will surpass Google in global and U.S. digital ad revenue this year — a headline that highlights intensifying competition in Alphabet’s core ad business and could pressure near-term ad growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investor worry about sharply higher AI spending at Alphabet (reports of large increases in AI investment) is cited in some commentary as a reason for recent volatility — higher near-term costs could cap multiples even if long-term returns improve. AI Spending Concerns

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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