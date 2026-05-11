Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Given "Buy" Rating at HC Wainwright

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANRO. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alto Neuroscience from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.13.

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Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ANRO stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 159,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,323. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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