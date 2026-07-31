Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given "Neutral" Rating at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the e-commerce giant's stock. DA Davidson's price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.40.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $35.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.71. 60,712,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,572,262. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon delivered a major Q2 earnings beat, reporting $5.75 in EPS versus the $1.82 consensus estimate and revenue of $200.6 billion , up nearly 20% year over year. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon Q2 results

Amazon delivered a major Q2 earnings beat, reporting versus the $1.82 consensus estimate and revenue of , up nearly 20% year over year. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS growth accelerated to 37% , reaching $42.2 billion in revenue—its fastest expansion in several years and well above expectations. Strong enterprise AI demand and new arrangements with Meta and OpenAI reinforced the view that Amazon’s AI infrastructure investments are generating revenue. Amazon AWS growth

AWS growth accelerated to , reaching $42.2 billion in revenue—its fastest expansion in several years and well above expectations. Strong enterprise AI demand and new arrangements with Meta and OpenAI reinforced the view that Amazon’s AI infrastructure investments are generating revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded by raising price targets, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330, while maintaining bullish ratings. The upgrades point to improved AWS growth, margin potential and stronger monetization of AI spending.

Analysts responded by raising price targets, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330, while maintaining bullish ratings. The upgrades point to improved AWS growth, margin potential and stronger monetization of AI spending. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually bullish, with investors purchasing 912,665 call options, about 14% above typical daily call volume. Amazon also said it received approximately $600 million in tariff refunds and plans to pass some savings to customers. Amazon tariff refunds

Options activity was unusually bullish, with investors purchasing 912,665 call options, about 14% above typical daily call volume. Amazon also said it received approximately $600 million in tariff refunds and plans to pass some savings to customers. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Zoox received regulatory clearance to begin limited paid robotaxi rides, creating a potential long-term growth opportunity but one that is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Zoox robotaxi approval

Amazon’s Zoox received regulatory clearance to begin limited paid robotaxi rides, creating a potential long-term growth opportunity but one that is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $220 billion to expand data-center and AI capacity. The spending could pressure free cash flow and raises questions about financing and returns, particularly as memory and infrastructure costs increase.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately to expand data-center and AI capacity. The spending could pressure free cash flow and raises questions about financing and returns, particularly as memory and infrastructure costs increase. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $197 billion to $202 billion was below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term risk despite the strong quarter.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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