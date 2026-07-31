Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.40.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN traded up $34.66 on Friday, hitting $270.16. 55,777,613 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,473,453. Amazon.com has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $245.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Amazon reported $200.6 billion in revenue, up 20% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share of $5.75 substantially exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income increased 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results

Amazon reported $200.6 billion in revenue, up 20% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share of $5.75 substantially exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income increased 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS growth eased AI-spending concerns: AWS revenue surged 37% to $42.2 billion, its fastest growth in more than four years, as enterprise AI demand and new arrangements with Meta and OpenAI drove cloud consumption. AWS operating profit reached $16.6 billion, supporting the view that Amazon is beginning to monetize its substantial AI investments. Amazon jumps as AWS growth soothes fears over rising AI spending

AWS revenue surged 37% to $42.2 billion, its fastest growth in more than four years, as enterprise AI demand and new arrangements with Meta and OpenAI drove cloud consumption. AWS operating profit reached $16.6 billion, supporting the view that Amazon is beginning to monetize its substantial AI investments. Positive Sentiment: Broad business momentum: North America sales rose 16%, advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, and Prime Day activity helped support the retail business. Amazon also said AI demand remains strong, with CEO Andy Jassy describing future AWS capacity needs as “striking.” Amazon Thrives On Big Q2 For AI, Advertising Revenue Climbs

North America sales rose 16%, advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, and Prime Day activity helped support the retail business. Amazon also said AI demand remains strong, with CEO Andy Jassy describing future AWS capacity needs as “striking.” Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism intensified: JPMorgan raised its price target to $365 from $330 and maintained an Overweight rating. Truist lifted its target to $350 from $320, while Monness Crespi, Rosenblatt, KeyCorp, Baird, Bank of America and other firms also raised or reaffirmed bullish targets. J.P. Morgan raises Amazon price target

JPMorgan raised its price target to $365 from $330 and maintained an Overweight rating. Truist lifted its target to $350 from $320, while Monness Crespi, Rosenblatt, KeyCorp, Baird, Bank of America and other firms also raised or reaffirmed bullish targets. Positive Sentiment: Zoox reached a commercial milestone: Amazon’s autonomous-vehicle unit received approval to begin charging for rides in its purpose-built, steering-wheel-free robotaxis, allowing limited deployment in Las Vegas. The move could create a long-term growth option, although safety advocates questioned the supporting data. Amazon's Zoox to begin charging for rides in Las Vegas

Amazon’s autonomous-vehicle unit received approval to begin charging for rides in its purpose-built, steering-wheel-free robotaxis, allowing limited deployment in Las Vegas. The move could create a long-term growth option, although safety advocates questioned the supporting data. Neutral Sentiment: Investment returns remain under scrutiny: Amazon plans approximately $220 billion of 2026 capital spending, largely for AI infrastructure. Management sees demand exceeding available capacity, but the spending weighs on free cash flow and has raised questions about financing and future margins. Amazon will spend $220 billion this year

Amazon plans approximately $220 billion of 2026 capital spending, largely for AI infrastructure. Management sees demand exceeding available capacity, but the spending weighs on free cash flow and has raised questions about financing and future margins. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance was softer than expected: Amazon forecast third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential offset to the otherwise strong results.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here