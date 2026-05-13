Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Increased to Buy at Phillip Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Phillip Securities to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a $280.00 price target on the e-commerce giant's stock. Phillip Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.23. 7,467,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,243,441. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.12 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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