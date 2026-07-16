Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $293.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Arete Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,274 shares of company stock valued at $46,621,204. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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