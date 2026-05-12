Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.2% - What's Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $262.63 and last traded at $265.82. Approximately 36,069,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,715,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.99.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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