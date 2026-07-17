Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the company's current price.

COLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $15.90 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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