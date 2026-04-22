Ames National (ATLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $19.0710 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect Ames National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.33. Ames National has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Ames National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Ames National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ames National's dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ames National by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ames National by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ames National by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ames National by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATLO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ames National in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ames National to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Brean Capital upgraded shares of Ames National to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ames National in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ames National has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ames National

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation is the bank holding company for Ames National Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Ames, Iowa. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, farmers and agribusiness clients in central Iowa. Its network of branch offices serves Story County and neighboring counties, supporting local economic development and community initiatives.

The company's core offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit products, along with online and mobile banking services.

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