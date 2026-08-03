Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.50.

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Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.65. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,560 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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