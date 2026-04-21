Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.75.

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Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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