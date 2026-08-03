Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $302.56 and last traded at $303.42. Approximately 73,631,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 51,302,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.91.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities lowered Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.60.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 12.39%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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