Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (NYSE:AADX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (NYSE:AADX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.6250.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AADX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Applied Aerospace & Defense in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Aerospace & Defense from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

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Applied Aerospace & Defense Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of AADX stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Applied Aerospace & Defense has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Katzman acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $585,000. This represents a 588.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Mcrae bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,000.

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