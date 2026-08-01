ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

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A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Santander downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $72.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.88%.ArcelorMittal's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,630,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 485,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181,358 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 947,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 128,045 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $26,431,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ArcelorMittal

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcelorMittal this week:

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world's largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal's operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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