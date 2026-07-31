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ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
ArcelorMittal logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 33.5% to 2.32 million shares as of July 15, representing just 0.3% of ArcelorMittal’s outstanding shares and 1.2 days of average trading volume.
  • ArcelorMittal shares were up 5.5%, with analysts maintaining a broadly positive view: six rate it a Buy and six a Hold, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $68.40 average price target.
  • Despite revenue growth, profitability remains under pressure: adjusted EPS fell short of expectations and net income declined 62% to $683 million. Management nevertheless cited improving European prospects and stronger steel pricing in India.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,316,809 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 3,483,372 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,941,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.04 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $4,673,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,114,000. Finally, Marnell Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal

Key ArcelorMittal News

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcelorMittal this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: ArcelorMittal said recently adopted trade measures are improving the outlook for its European business by helping curb imports. Management expects second-half sales to outperform the first half, offering a more constructive regional outlook. ArcelorMittal Posts Fall in Net Profit But Sees Improved Outlook for European Business
  • Positive Sentiment: AM/NS India, ArcelorMittal’s Indian joint venture, reported a 28.5% increase in second-quarter EBITDA, helped by higher steel prices. Stronger pricing in India could partially offset weakness elsewhere. AM/NS India June-quarter EBITDA rises 28.5% on higher steel prices
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue rose 5.2% year over year to $16.76 billion, indicating continued top-line growth, but it fell short of analysts’ $17.07 billion estimate. The earnings call and results release provide additional detail on regional performance and the company’s second-half expectations. ArcelorMittal Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share was $0.90, missing consensus by $0.28 and declining from $1.32 a year earlier. Net income fell 62% to $683 million, highlighting continued profitability pressure despite revenue growth. ArcelorMittal net income falls 62 percent to $683 million

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world's largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal's operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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