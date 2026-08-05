Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $250.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.05.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9%

ANET traded up $7.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,401,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $214.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02, above the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 37.7% year over year to $3.04 billion, surpassing the $2.83 billion forecast. The quarter marked the company’s first period with more than $3 billion in revenue. Arista Networks Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02, above the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 37.7% year over year to $3.04 billion, surpassing the $2.83 billion forecast. The quarter marked the company’s first period with more than $3 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand is supporting growth: Strong orders from AI, cloud, data-center, campus and routing customers helped drive the performance. Arista also highlighted improving supply availability, which is allowing it to ship more products. Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand

Strong orders from AI, cloud, data-center, campus and routing customers helped drive the performance. Arista also highlighted improving supply availability, which is allowing it to ship more products. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Arista projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06-$1.08, both above analyst expectations. The company also lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion, its third increase this year. Arista projects $12.6B 2026 revenue

Arista projected third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06-$1.08, both above analyst expectations. The company also lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion, its third increase this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Rosenblatt increased its target to $280 and assigned a Buy rating, while Piper Sandler raised its target to $240 and maintained Overweight. Truist lifted its target to $234 and upgraded the stock to Buy, signaling continued confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum.

Rosenblatt increased its target to $280 and assigned a Buy rating, while Piper Sandler raised its target to $240 and maintained Overweight. Truist lifted its target to $234 and upgraded the stock to Buy, signaling continued confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: The rally has pushed Arista’s market capitalization above $250 billion and left the shares trading at a high earnings multiple. Investors may therefore remain sensitive to AI spending trends, supply-chain execution and the company’s ability to sustain its rapid growth rate.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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