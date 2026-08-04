Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 3.4%

ANET stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,868,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,390. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02, versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.04 billion, exceeding expectations of $2.83 billion. The quarter marked the company’s first $3 billion revenue quarter. Arista Networks Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02, versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.04 billion, exceeding expectations of $2.83 billion. The quarter marked the company’s first $3 billion revenue quarter. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance significantly exceeded expectations. Arista projected EPS of $1.06–$1.08 and revenue of approximately $3.3 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $0.89 EPS and $2.9 billion in revenue. The forecast suggests continued strong demand and momentum into the second half of 2026.

Arista projected EPS of $1.06–$1.08 and revenue of approximately $3.3 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $0.89 EPS and $2.9 billion in revenue. The forecast suggests continued strong demand and momentum into the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Investors responded favorably to the results. The earnings beat and upbeat outlook pushed the stock toward new all-time highs after hours, signaling that the market views Arista’s “Arista 2.0” platform strategy and exposure to AI infrastructure as important growth drivers. Why Arista Networks Stock is Hitting New All-Time Highs After Hours

The earnings beat and upbeat outlook pushed the stock toward new all-time highs after hours, signaling that the market views Arista’s “Arista 2.0” platform strategy and exposure to AI infrastructure as important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains an important consideration. With Arista trading near its 52-week high and at a reported P/E ratio above 65, the stock’s strong performance appears to incorporate substantial future growth. Any slowdown in AI and data-center spending or failure to sustain elevated expectations could increase volatility.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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