Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $190.51, but opened at $210.19. Arista Networks shares last traded at $199.47, with a volume of 4,571,050 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 37.7% year over year to $3.04 billion, topping estimates of approximately $2.83 billion. It was the company’s first quarter with revenue above $3 billion. Reuters: Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand

Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 37.7% year over year to $3.04 billion, topping estimates of approximately $2.83 billion. It was the company’s first quarter with revenue above $3 billion. Positive Sentiment: Strong outlook for Q3: Arista forecast revenue of about $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06–$1.08, materially above analyst expectations of roughly $2.9 billion in revenue and $0.89 EPS. The company also raised its 2026 sales outlook to approximately $12.6 billion, reflecting expected growth of about 40%. Seeking Alpha: Arista projects $12.6 billion 2026 revenue

Arista forecast revenue of about $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06–$1.08, materially above analyst expectations of roughly $2.9 billion in revenue and $0.89 EPS. The company also raised its 2026 sales outlook to approximately $12.6 billion, reflecting expected growth of about 40%. Positive Sentiment: AI networking demand remains a major catalyst: Management cited strong customer investment in AI infrastructure and cloud networking. Arista is also introducing 1.6 Tbps networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. GuruFocus: Arista Q2 earnings call highlights

Management cited strong customer investment in AI infrastructure and cloud networking. Arista is also introducing 1.6 Tbps networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence increased: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target from $210 to $280 and assigned a Buy rating, implying substantial additional upside from the referenced $191.21 level. Other analysts also lifted forecasts following the earnings beat. Benzinga: Analysts boost forecasts on Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $289.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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