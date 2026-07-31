Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 5.6% Higher - Time to Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.52 and last traded at $180.6590. Approximately 8,455,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 8,570,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s substantial AI-related sales and upcoming earnings report are supporting investor optimism. The company is viewed as a profitable supplier of networking infrastructure for AI data centers, and its long-term share performance underscores sustained institutional interest. Arista Networks’ Huge AI Sales, Upcoming Earnings Lift Shares

Arista’s substantial AI-related sales and upcoming earnings report are supporting investor optimism. The company is viewed as a profitable supplier of networking infrastructure for AI data centers, and its long-term share performance underscores sustained institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised FY2026 EPS estimates for Arista, suggesting improving confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory and AI-driven demand. FY2026 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks Lifted by Analyst

An analyst raised FY2026 EPS estimates for Arista, suggesting improving confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights fresh momentum from AI infrastructure spending and presents Arista more favorably than speculative peers because of its profitability, established customer base and exposure to data-center networking. Arista Networks Gains Fresh AI Momentum

Recent commentary highlights fresh momentum from AI infrastructure spending and presents Arista more favorably than speculative peers because of its profitability, established customer base and exposure to data-center networking. Neutral Sentiment: Arista’s latest reported quarter showed strong execution, with revenue up 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion and EPS of $0.87 versus the $0.81 consensus estimate. The company’s elevated valuation—about 62 times earnings—means upcoming results and guidance will need to validate continued AI-driven growth.

Arista’s latest reported quarter showed strong execution, with revenue up 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion and EPS of $0.87 versus the $0.81 consensus estimate. The company’s elevated valuation—about 62 times earnings—means upcoming results and guidance will need to validate continued AI-driven growth. Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling caused a notable pullback in the stock and may weigh on sentiment, particularly after its strong run. Investors may interpret additional insider sales as a valuation or profit-taking concern, even though such transactions do not necessarily signal deteriorating business fundamentals. Arista Networks Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,678.08. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 485,198 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,533 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here