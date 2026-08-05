Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 4,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $120,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 70,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,819.32. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Arteris alerts: Sign Up

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of AIP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 521,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,921 shares of the company's stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 366.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 21.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,067 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIP. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arteris from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arteris

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Arteris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arteris wasn't on the list.

While Arteris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here