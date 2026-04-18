Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aura Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Aura Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUGO

Aura Minerals Price Performance

AUGO stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 94.81%.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In other news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $658,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 859,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,588,415.90. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 877,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 153,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 496,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aura Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aura Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Aura Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here