Autoliv (ALV) to Post Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $2.7689 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. Autoliv's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $132.17.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autoliv by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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