Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock's current price.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.74 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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