Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCS. B. Riley Financial lowered Marcus from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.25.

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Marcus Stock Performance

MCS traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 44,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,845. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $858.14 million, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Marcus has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.72 million. Analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marcus by 656.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

Key Marcus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marcus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Marcus reported fiscal second-quarter EPS of $0.51, well above the $0.35 consensus estimate and up from $0.23 a year earlier. Revenue of $231.74 million also exceeded expectations of $217.72 million. Marcus Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Marcus reported fiscal second-quarter EPS of $0.51, well above the $0.35 consensus estimate and up from $0.23 a year earlier. Revenue of $231.74 million also exceeded expectations of $217.72 million. Positive Sentiment: Both operating divisions performed well: Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries, supporting the view that momentum extends beyond the box office. Marcus Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries, supporting the view that momentum extends beyond the box office. Positive Sentiment: Box-office strength is boosting sentiment: Strong industry ticket sales helped lift Marcus shares to a multi-year high, improving expectations for theater admissions and concession revenue. Sizzling Box Office Lifts Marcus Corporation

Strong industry ticket sales helped lift Marcus shares to a multi-year high, improving expectations for theater admissions and concession revenue. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush became more bullish: The firm raised its price target from $23 to $34 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside from the current share price. Wedbush Price Target Update

The firm raised its price target from $23 to $34 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside from the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are divided: B. Riley Financial downgraded MCS from “buy” to “neutral” and set a $29 target, suggesting limited near-term upside after the recent rally.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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