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Best Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven restaurant-related stocks to watch now based on recent trading volume: McDonald’s, Booking, Toast, Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Shake Shack, and Restaurant Brands International.
  • McDonald’s, Booking, and Toast were highlighted among the names, with the article briefly outlining their business models and restaurant-industry exposure.
  • The list includes a mix of traditional restaurant operators and restaurant technology platforms, showing that investors can gain exposure to the sector through both food-service brands and digital tools used by restaurants.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of McDonald's.

McDonald's, Booking, Toast, Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Shake Shack, and Restaurant Brands International are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise restaurant brands. For stock market investors, they represent a way to invest in the restaurant industry and may offer returns driven by factors such as consumer spending, brand strength, and expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in McDonald's Right Now?

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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