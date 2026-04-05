Best Shipping Stocks To Watch Today - April 5th

Viking, Frontline, and Golar LNG are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage commercial vessels used to transport cargo or passengers by sea (e.g., container lines, bulk carriers, tankers, ferries). Their value tends to be cyclical and closely tied to global trade volumes and freight rates, as well as to fuel costs, ship supply/age, charter markets, and regulatory or geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

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