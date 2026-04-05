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Best Shipping Stocks To Watch Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names Viking (VIK), Frontline (FRO), and Golar LNG (GLNG) as the top shipping stocks to watch today, citing they had the highest dollar trading volume among shipping stocks in the past several days.
  • Viking operates passenger shipping through River and Ocean segments and, as of December 31, 2023, ran a fleet of 92 ships including 81 river vessels, 9 ocean ships, and 2 expedition ships.
  • Golar LNG designs, converts, owns, and operates marine LNG infrastructure and is engaged in FLNG projects, regasification, storage/offloading, LNG transportation, and vessel management.
  • Interested in Viking? Here are five stocks we like better.

Viking, Frontline, and Golar LNG are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage commercial vessels used to transport cargo or passengers by sea (e.g., container lines, bulk carriers, tankers, ferries). Their value tends to be cyclical and closely tied to global trade volumes and freight rates, as well as to fuel costs, ship supply/age, charter markets, and regulatory or geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Viking Right Now?

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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