BlackBerry Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 35,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 24,014 call options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in BlackBerry by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,501.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,890,023 shares of the company's stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BlackBerry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.3%

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,455,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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