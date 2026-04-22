Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $121.3670 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend payout ratio is 289.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $31,454.08. Following the sale, the president directly owned 76,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,136.96. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc NYSE: BXMT is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm's core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

Further Reading

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